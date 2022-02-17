NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2022.02.17 (15:26) 수정 2022.02.17 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



It is predicted the nation’s fiscal deficit will decrease considerably thanks to a surge in tax revenues last year. The Ministry of Economy and Finance said in a monthly fiscal report today that an accumulated tax revenue topped 344 trillion won as of December last year, up 58.5 trillion won from the previous year. It is also 109.5 percent greater than expected. Therefore, the nation is expected to post a fiscal deficit of some 30 trillion won, down about 60 trillion won from the initial projection last summer

Pension investment company APG has urged ten South Korean corporations to reduce carbon dioxide emissions. The Dutch company delivered the request in a letter sent to Samsung Electronics, SK Hynix, POSCO Chemical and seven more Korean firms in which it holds shares. In the letter, APG assessed the companies’ current CO2 reduction strategies and asked them to carefully review investors’ proposals addressing climate change.

BTS will hold a concert in Seoul next month. Its agency announced that the group will deliver three shows at Jamsil Sports Complex on March 10, 12 and 13. Concerts on the first days and the last day will be live streamed while the second show slated for March 12 will be available for global live viewing in cinemas across the world. BTS holds an in-person concert in Seoul for the first time in two and a half years since October 2019.

NEWS BRIEF

입력 2022-02-17

