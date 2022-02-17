HA CHONG-HYUN EXHIBITION OPENS News Today 입력 2022.02.17 (15:26) 수정 2022.02.17 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



An exhibition of artworks by Ha Chong-hyun, a pioneer of monochrome painting movement who has publicized Korean art around the world, has opened in Korea. Here's a look at the masterpieces of the artist who never stops improving despite his advanced age.



[Pkg]



An array of bright alluring colors creating the atmosphere for spring... Traces of paints flowing downwards in even intervals are especially eye-catching. And this art piece depicts a field featuring long wooden sticks with paints oozing out through them. Artist Ha Chong-hyun, who turned 88 this year, unveiled his new collection for the first time.



[Soundbite] Ha Chong-hyun(Artist) : "When the paint is pushed through the canvas, they create new expressions. This is how myriad of these expressions are created."



Ha began to draw back in the 1960s while like most of Korea, the artist was struggling financially. He began to first draw on burlap sacks where relief aid was sent by the U.S. forces. At the time, he was fiercely searching for his own style, different from western art traditions. Using a unique method of pushing paint through the back of the canvas, the artist came up with his signature "Conjunction" series.



[Soundbite] Ha Chong-hyun(Artist) : "I spent more than 60 years of my life with burlap sack and paints."



The artist later expanded his "Conjunction" series by enriching his work with a more diverse set of bright colors. He is recognized globally as the pioneer of the monochrome painting movement. Despite his advanced age, the artist continues searching for new artistic methods using wood.



[Soundbite] Ha Chong-hyun(Artist) : "I could create something new again. I have work to do overseas as well. I have many aspirations."



The virtuoso's art world remains continuously a work in progress.

