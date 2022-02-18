NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2022.02.18 (15:39) 수정 2022.02.18 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The ruling Democratic Party says it will unilaterally pass the extra budget bill after consulting with the government if the opposition does not cooperate. In an urgent news conference today, DP floor leader Yun Ho-jung said small businesses must receive relief immediately through the supplementary budget. He argued the main opposition People Power Party not intending to handle the bill now means it won’t even after winning the election. He said it could take more than 100 days to hold budget talks again after the new president takes office in May.

In its economic assessment, the finance ministry said the spread of omicron is feared to affect domestic demand and also externally, uncertainties are increasing over inflation and supply chain concerns. It noted robust growth in exports and a sharp rise in employment but said the raging omicron variant could negatively affect domestic demand. Exports jumped over 15% on-year last month led by chips and petrochemicals. But the government believes uncertainties are on the rise due to volatility in financial markets.

