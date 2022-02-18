LEE JAE-MYUNG VISITS HONAM REGION News Today 입력 2022.02.18 (15:39) 수정 2022.02.18 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



On the political front, Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung visited the Honam region for the first time since the official campaigning began. He campaigned in Seoul for three straight days until yesterday where he promised to resolve real estate issues by dramatically changing the related policies.



[Pkg]



“Without Honam, there would have been no state.” That is the slogan Lee Jae-myung pitches for the region where his campaigning started Friday. He visited Suncheon, Mokpo and then Naju, to ask for their overwhelming support. Lee plans a big rally remembering the spirit of Gwangju at May 18 Democracy Square this evening. During three days of campaigning in Seoul, he promised to resolve real estate issues. The DP nominee pledged to ease regulations in the Gangbuk area north of the Hangang River where redevelopment is a key issue.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(DP Pres. Candidate) : "It’s so hard for us to have new homes. Politics and policies should resolve redevelopment issues reasonably and allow us to live happily."



He claims to have been infuriated by the Moon Jae-in administration’s real estate policy and publicly declared he would bring changes even if it means breaking the progressives’ taboo.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(DP Pres. Candidate) : "Aren’t you angry that housing prices and taxes rose so dramatically? I got angry. Policies should not make people suffer."



When he visited Cheonggye Plaza in central Seoul, he recalled the memories of the candlelight vigils to criticize Yoon Suk-yeol for trying to revert back to the past.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(DP Pres. Candidate) : "There are political forces that were chased away by the people’s gentle candlelights. They are coming back after just five years."



Lee wrapped up his campaign activities in Seoul by visiting the Hongdae area to pledge full support to young people in their 20s and 30s so they would not fall behind in life’s competitions and to ensure basic financial aid and basic income.

