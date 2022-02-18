YOON SUK-YEOL TO TOUR GYEONGSANGDO News Today 입력 2022.02.18 (15:39) 수정 2022.02.18 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Main opposition People Power Party presidential candidate Yoon Suk-yeol will campaign in the Gyeongsangdo Province region including Daegu and Ulsan for the next two days. Yesterday he toured around 6 capital regions, criticizing the current government's real-estate policies.



[Pkg]



PPP’s Yoon Suk-yeol visited Sangju in Gyeongsangbukdo Province in the first schedule of his two day tour of th Gyeongsang region. He will also drop by Gimcheon, Gumi and Chilgok and continue his campaign in Daegu. It looks likely that he'll visit the birthplace of former president Park Chung-hee and mention his economic achievements to rally his conservative support base. On Thursday, Yoon aimed to sway voters in the capital region and called for a transfer of power. He said the current government’s failed real estate policies were not a mistake but a crafty tactic.



[Soundbite] Yoon Suk-yeol(PPP Pres. Candidate) : "The policies have pushed people not owning homes to lie at the mercy of landlords. It is a purposeful scheme to draw easy votes in every election and claim they are the party for the poor, powerless working class."



In Seongnam city, the home ground of his main rival Lee Jae-myung, Yoon brought up various allegations connected to Lee’s time in office as mayor including the Daejangdong land development scandal, and stressed that he’s not fit to become president.



[Soundbite] Yoon Suk-yeol(PPP Pres. Candidate) : "If he governed a city of 1 mn people this way, how would he run a country of 50 mn people?"



Yoon also took aim at the ruling party which criticized his remark about investigating the current administration for corruption when he becomes president as “political retaliation.”



[Soundbite] Yoon Suk-yeol(PPP Pres. Candidate) : "Pinning your own wrong on others and accusing the innocent is the typical tactic of fascists and communists. They act this way."



Former lawmaker Yoo Seong-min, viewed as the last piece of the puzzle to complete Yoon’s electioneering, also joined the campaign trail and made an appearance together with candidate Yoon in the all important Seoul district of Jongno.

