AHN ATTENDS FUNERAL OF CAMPAIGN OFFICIAL
입력 2022.02.18 (15:39) 수정 2022.02.18 (16:45) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

People’s Party presidential candidate Ahn Cheol-soo attended the funeral of a campaign official who earlier died inside a vehicle while on the stump. Expressing condolences, he promised to realize a better transfer of power. At the funeral held at Dankook University Hospital in Cheonan, Ahn said a change of government is aimed at building a better country and vowed to continue on the path of change and innovation, of the future and not the past and toward unity, not division.
