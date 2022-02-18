기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
자동재생
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
People’s Party presidential candidate Ahn Cheol-soo attended the funeral of a campaign official who earlier died inside a vehicle while on the stump. Expressing condolences, he promised to realize a better transfer of power. At the funeral held at Dankook University Hospital in Cheonan, Ahn said a change of government is aimed at building a better country and vowed to continue on the path of change and innovation, of the future and not the past and toward unity, not division.
People’s Party presidential candidate Ahn Cheol-soo attended the funeral of a campaign official who earlier died inside a vehicle while on the stump. Expressing condolences, he promised to realize a better transfer of power. At the funeral held at Dankook University Hospital in Cheonan, Ahn said a change of government is aimed at building a better country and vowed to continue on the path of change and innovation, of the future and not the past and toward unity, not division.
- AHN ATTENDS FUNERAL OF CAMPAIGN OFFICIAL
-
- 입력 2022-02-18 15:39:04
- 수정2022-02-18 16:45:07
[Anchor Lead]
People’s Party presidential candidate Ahn Cheol-soo attended the funeral of a campaign official who earlier died inside a vehicle while on the stump. Expressing condolences, he promised to realize a better transfer of power. At the funeral held at Dankook University Hospital in Cheonan, Ahn said a change of government is aimed at building a better country and vowed to continue on the path of change and innovation, of the future and not the past and toward unity, not division.
People’s Party presidential candidate Ahn Cheol-soo attended the funeral of a campaign official who earlier died inside a vehicle while on the stump. Expressing condolences, he promised to realize a better transfer of power. At the funeral held at Dankook University Hospital in Cheonan, Ahn said a change of government is aimed at building a better country and vowed to continue on the path of change and innovation, of the future and not the past and toward unity, not division.
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-
-
KBSKBS의 기사 모음
-