AHN ATTENDS FUNERAL OF CAMPAIGN OFFICIAL News Today 입력 2022.02.18 (15:39)

[Anchor Lead]



People’s Party presidential candidate Ahn Cheol-soo attended the funeral of a campaign official who earlier died inside a vehicle while on the stump. Expressing condolences, he promised to realize a better transfer of power. At the funeral held at Dankook University Hospital in Cheonan, Ahn said a change of government is aimed at building a better country and vowed to continue on the path of change and innovation, of the future and not the past and toward unity, not division.

입력 2022-02-18 15:39:04 수정 2022-02-18 16:45:07 News Today

People’s Party presidential candidate Ahn Cheol-soo attended the funeral of a campaign official who earlier died inside a vehicle while on the stump. Expressing condolences, he promised to realize a better transfer of power. At the funeral held at Dankook University Hospital in Cheonan, Ahn said a change of government is aimed at building a better country and vowed to continue on the path of change and innovation, of the future and not the past and toward unity, not division.