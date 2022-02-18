AUTOPSY RESULTS OF CAMPAIGN OFFICIALS News Today 입력 2022.02.18 (15:39) 수정 2022.02.18 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The results of autopsies on the deceased staff members of People's Party presidential candidate Ahn Cheol-soo's election camp show that their deaths were caused by carbon monoxide poisoning. The Labor Ministry has found the bus driver was hired as a daily laborer by the bus company and is considering punishment in line with the Serious Accidents Punishment Act.



[Pkg]



The National Forensic Service announced the preliminary results of autopsies on a staff member of People's Party presidential candidate Ahn Cheol-soo's election camp and a bus driver. The two passed away on the election bus on Tuesday. The presumed cause of deaths: carbon monoxide poisoning. Police are zeroing in on the possibility of toxic gas poisoning based on the results of an on-site investigation, which has revealed a leak from a power generator installed on the bus to power an LED signboard. Police confirmed the sign board had been installed illegally and are considering applying occupational negligence charges after analyzing how it was connected to the power generator. The Labor Ministry found out, the deceased bus driver was hired by the bus company on a daily payroll basis last year. Authorities will consider applying the Serious Accidents Punishment Act after finding out the number of full-time workers at the bus company.



[Soundbite] (Ministry of Employment and Labor official(VOICE MODIFIED)) : "The bus company has the obligation to ensure safety of the workers it hires."



However, finding those responsible for the tragedy is not going to be easy. Deals signed by the People's Party, the firms that installed the LED signboard and film with PR phrases on the bus as well as the bus company have been found to be quite complicated. It's also unclear if the bus drivers had been notified of the safety rules. The Labor Ministry is investigating the accident with all options on the table. Those subject to investigation could increase in number depending on who signed the deal with the bus company.

