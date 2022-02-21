AHN WITHDRAWS SINGLE CANDIDACY PROPOSAL News Today 입력 2022.02.21 (15:21) 수정 2022.02.21 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



People’s Party presidential candidate Ahn Cheol-soo withdrews his proposal to his People Power Party counterpart Yoon Suk-yeol for a unified opposition candidate. Ahn said the reason was because Yoon hadn’t provided any response for the past week. Although apparently flustered, the PPP only issued a statement urging Ahn to work together toward replacing the current administration.



[Pkg]



People’s Party presidential candidate Ahn Cheol-soo told reporters that he will stop spending meaningless time. It meant his proposal to unify a candidate for the opposition bloc has been pulled back in just one week.



[Soundbite] Ahn Cheol-soo(People’s Party Pres. Candidate) : "I will go my own way from now on. I apologize to the people for causing confusion with my candidate unification proposal."



Most of the press conference focused on blaming the other party for the breakdown. Ahn said Yoon failed to give him an answer to his proposal and schemed to push him into a corner while buying time.



[Soundbite] Ahn Cheol-soo(People’s Party Pres. Candidate) : "They didn’t hesitate to act like political profiteers, spreading rumors of me dropping out of the race and accepting Gyeonggi-do governorship in return. They trampled on my sincerity."



Ahn said Yoon had called him before the press conference but they hadn’t discussed unifying a candidate. Ahn’s declaration to finish the race on his own apparently flustered the People Power Party. Yoon didn’t provide any response. The PPP however said it understands Ahn’s allegiance and urged him to work together to bring in a new government.



[Soundbite] Lee Yang-soo(Senior Spokesperson, PPP Election Committee) : "We didn’t expect Ahn’s press conference because we were consistently talking with him. I still believe the window of opportunity is still open."



Meanwhile, the Democratic Party’s leader Song Young-gil said the ruling party is ready to accept Ahn’s agendas and establish an integrated government.

