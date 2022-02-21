기사 본문 영역

CANDIDATES TO HOLD TV DEBATE
입력 2022.02.21 (15:21) 수정 2022.02.21 (16:46) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

Presidential candidates will take part in a nationally televised debate tonight, the first to be held since the official campaigning period began last week. The four major candidates Lee Jae-myung, Yoon Suk-yeol, Ahn Cheol-soo and Shim Sang-jung will clash over economic affairs and policies in the debate, which is hosted by the National Election Commission and set to begin at 8 p.m. Monday. Two more NEC-hosted debates will take place on this Friday and next Wednesday.
