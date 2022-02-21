CONCERNS OVER CAMPAIGN RALLIES

기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
The rampant spread of the infectious virus is inevitably a factor to consider for the presidential candidates stumping the nation, both from the ruling and opposition parties. Limiting the number of people allowed to campaign rallies is not a viable option, either.
[Pkg]
A large crowd has gathered at an election campaign venue. The rival parties brag about how many people their candidates draw to their rallies. Some ardent supporters approach the candidates within inches and keeping them away is quite a challenge.
[Soundbite] (DP Election campaign MC) : "Please maintain social distance and make sure to wear a mask."
Aerial disinfection is used at crowded venues. Some wear double layers of protective masks.
[Soundbite] (PPP Member) : "(Are you wearing two masks?) I did that on purpose. (Because it's very crowded?) Yes."
Election camp officials escorting their candidates nationwide have to stay especially alert when it comes to virus prevention. They make sure to carry rapid test kits with them and replace their masks frequently. They must also undergo self-checks daily in order to be allowed to attend campaign rallies.
[Soundbite] (DP Election camp staff) : "The gathering begins at 10 a.m. or 11 a.m. We must submit our test results before 9 a.m."
[Soundbite] (PPP Election camp staff) : "Only those who have been vaccinated three times are allowed to join our camp."
The rival camps even engage in a war of words over some candidates' failure to wear masks when delivering speeches at rallies.
[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(DP Pres. Candidate(Feb. 19)) : "I abide by the rules. Use your pickets to keep a two-meter distance. Now I'll take off my mask."
[Soundbite] Kwon Young-se(PPP Election camp official(Feb. 17)) : "It's fascinating that they are blaming our candidate, Yoon Suk-yeol, for failed virus prevention measures."
The presidential hopefuls are doing their best to keep the virus at bay, as they would have to suspend campaigns for a week if they're infected.
입력 2022-02-21 15:21:12
수정2022-02-21 16:46:13
