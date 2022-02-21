SURGE IN AT-HOME COVID-19 PATIENTS News Today 입력 2022.02.21 (15:21) 수정 2022.02.21 (16:46)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Tests normally decrease over the weekend, but the number of new cases reported today more than 95,000. More than 460,000 people are recovering from COVID-19 at home, making it more difficult for healthcare professionals to oversee them all. Meanwhile, relief may come for the shortage of COVID-19 self-test kits as 21 million kits will be made available over the next week.



[Pkg]



This pharmacy in Seoul opens on weekends. COVID-19 self-test kits are brought in every day but they are immediately sold out.



[Soundbite] Kwon Wu-seop(Pharmacist) : "We get about 50 kits per day, but they’re all sold out that day. A nearby convenience store experiences the same shortage."



[Soundbite] (Convenience Store Owner) : "People come every day looking for the kits, but we don’t have any."



21 million self-test kits will be made available in the market for a week. The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety announced that ten million additional kits have been secured than planned and urged the public not to hoard them. Korea reported more than 95,000 new cases today. The number nearly doubled since a week ago with the increase more noticeable among those 18 or younger. The percentage of elderly patients 60 or older fell by 0.3% point since a week ago, but that of patients 18 or younger recorded 27.4%, up by 3.6% point. The daily average of critical cases stood at 343 -- 68 more than the previous week. Meanwhile, more than 460,000 people are recovering at home, which is more than double the figure reported on February 13th and about 3.5 times higher than two weeks ago. Since the health system was changed to focus more on high-risk groups, ordinary patients were compelled to look after their health on their own. Concerns mount over the possibility of patients being neglected under such a system. A COVID-19 patient in his 50s was found dead in his home in Seoul's Gwanak-gu District over the weekend. Authorities say he died before he was assigned to home treatment. They are investigating the exact cause of death.

SURGE IN AT-HOME COVID-19 PATIENTS

입력 2022-02-21 15:21:13 수정 2022-02-21 16:46:13 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Tests normally decrease over the weekend, but the number of new cases reported today more than 95,000. More than 460,000 people are recovering from COVID-19 at home, making it more difficult for healthcare professionals to oversee them all. Meanwhile, relief may come for the shortage of COVID-19 self-test kits as 21 million kits will be made available over the next week.



[Pkg]



This pharmacy in Seoul opens on weekends. COVID-19 self-test kits are brought in every day but they are immediately sold out.



[Soundbite] Kwon Wu-seop(Pharmacist) : "We get about 50 kits per day, but they’re all sold out that day. A nearby convenience store experiences the same shortage."



[Soundbite] (Convenience Store Owner) : "People come every day looking for the kits, but we don’t have any."



21 million self-test kits will be made available in the market for a week. The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety announced that ten million additional kits have been secured than planned and urged the public not to hoard them. Korea reported more than 95,000 new cases today. The number nearly doubled since a week ago with the increase more noticeable among those 18 or younger. The percentage of elderly patients 60 or older fell by 0.3% point since a week ago, but that of patients 18 or younger recorded 27.4%, up by 3.6% point. The daily average of critical cases stood at 343 -- 68 more than the previous week. Meanwhile, more than 460,000 people are recovering at home, which is more than double the figure reported on February 13th and about 3.5 times higher than two weeks ago. Since the health system was changed to focus more on high-risk groups, ordinary patients were compelled to look after their health on their own. Concerns mount over the possibility of patients being neglected under such a system. A COVID-19 patient in his 50s was found dead in his home in Seoul's Gwanak-gu District over the weekend. Authorities say he died before he was assigned to home treatment. They are investigating the exact cause of death.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 뉴스홈페이지 : https://goo.gl/4bWbkG

