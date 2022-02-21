기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
The rival parties have agreed to pass a supplementary budget bill designed to provide support to those hit hard by the pandemic. Democratic Party Floor Leader Yun Ho-jung and his main opposition counterpart Kim Ki-hyun reached the agreement in a meeting arranged by National Assembly Speaker Park Byeong-seug this morning. Following the meeting, Yun told reporters that the two sides agreed to pass the budget bill in a plenary parliamentary session today. Kim also said the rival parties will decide on a final draft through a four-party meeting among their deputy floor leaders and representatives at the special parliamentary committee on budget and accounts.
Boars infected with African swine fever have been found in more regions, driving the government to take emergency quarantine action. The Ministry of Agriculture said today that some 2,100 ASF cases have been reported in 27 cities and counties across the nation. It added the viral disease appears to be spreading southwards, as ASF-infected wild pigs were discovered in Sangju and Uljin, Gyeongsangbuk-do Province, this month.
- 입력 2022-02-21 15:21:13
- 수정2022-02-21 16:46:13
