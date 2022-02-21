SAINGEOM MADE IN 12 YEARS News Today 입력 2022.02.21 (15:21) 수정 2022.02.21 (16:46)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Saingeom, a ceremonial sword used by the kings of the Joseon Kingdom to chase away evil spirits, could only be made once in 12 years, in the Year of the Tiger. A new sword has been made recently to mark the Year of the Tiger.



[Pkg]



It's dark and cold. A gigantic fire taller than a person burns in the dark. A long, black sword is heated in the flames. Quenching begins. This is a four-tiger sword used by monarchs during the Joseon period. Made only during the hour, day, month and year of the Tiger on the Chinese zodiac, the sword was used to prevent misfortunes and ward off evil spirits.



[Soundbite] Um Won-shik(Mungyeong City Gov’t) : "The sword was believed to protect the royal family and bring good luck. It was mostly used in rituals and ceremonies."



It can only be made once in every 12 years, in the Year of the Tiger. The quenching process, considered the most important step, is performed between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m. This master takes pride in preserving the ancient Korean tradition.



[Soundbite] Lee Sang-seon(Korea Royal Sword Research Center) : "I was incredibly lucky to have had a chance to make a four-tiger sword three times. It's rewarding to be able to make good swords over 36 years."



The new sword made for the first time in 12 years represents the nation's wish for good luck in the Year of the Tiger.

SAINGEOM MADE IN 12 YEARS

입력 2022-02-21 15:21:13 수정 2022-02-21 16:46:13 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Saingeom, a ceremonial sword used by the kings of the Joseon Kingdom to chase away evil spirits, could only be made once in 12 years, in the Year of the Tiger. A new sword has been made recently to mark the Year of the Tiger.



[Pkg]



It's dark and cold. A gigantic fire taller than a person burns in the dark. A long, black sword is heated in the flames. Quenching begins. This is a four-tiger sword used by monarchs during the Joseon period. Made only during the hour, day, month and year of the Tiger on the Chinese zodiac, the sword was used to prevent misfortunes and ward off evil spirits.



[Soundbite] Um Won-shik(Mungyeong City Gov’t) : "The sword was believed to protect the royal family and bring good luck. It was mostly used in rituals and ceremonies."



It can only be made once in every 12 years, in the Year of the Tiger. The quenching process, considered the most important step, is performed between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m. This master takes pride in preserving the ancient Korean tradition.



[Soundbite] Lee Sang-seon(Korea Royal Sword Research Center) : "I was incredibly lucky to have had a chance to make a four-tiger sword three times. It's rewarding to be able to make good swords over 36 years."



The new sword made for the first time in 12 years represents the nation's wish for good luck in the Year of the Tiger.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 뉴스홈페이지 : https://goo.gl/4bWbkG

