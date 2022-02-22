기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

CANDIDATES TOUR NATION
입력 2022.02.22 (15:19) 수정 2022.02.22 (16:45) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]

Ruling Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung campaigned in Incheon today vowing the city’s economic revival. His main rival People Power Party’s Yoon Suk-yeol began a 2-day tour of Chungcheongnamdo and Jeollado Provinces starting with a visit to Dangjin. Justice Party’s Sim Sang-jung will canvass in Daejeon and Chungcheongnamdo while People’s Party’s Ahn Cheol-soo will woo voters in Busan, Ulsan and the Gyeongsangnamdo region for 2 days.
  • CANDIDATES TOUR NATION
    • 입력 2022-02-22 15:19:05
    • 수정2022-02-22 16:45:08
    News Today
[Anchor Lead]

Ruling Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung campaigned in Incheon today vowing the city’s economic revival. His main rival People Power Party’s Yoon Suk-yeol began a 2-day tour of Chungcheongnamdo and Jeollado Provinces starting with a visit to Dangjin. Justice Party’s Sim Sang-jung will canvass in Daejeon and Chungcheongnamdo while People’s Party’s Ahn Cheol-soo will woo voters in Busan, Ulsan and the Gyeongsangnamdo region for 2 days.
kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
오늘의 HOT클릭!