[Anchor Lead]
Ruling Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung campaigned in Incheon today vowing the city’s economic revival. His main rival People Power Party’s Yoon Suk-yeol began a 2-day tour of Chungcheongnamdo and Jeollado Provinces starting with a visit to Dangjin. Justice Party’s Sim Sang-jung will canvass in Daejeon and Chungcheongnamdo while People’s Party’s Ahn Cheol-soo will woo voters in Busan, Ulsan and the Gyeongsangnamdo region for 2 days.
- CANDIDATES TOUR NATION
- 입력 2022-02-22 15:19:05
- 수정2022-02-22 16:45:08
