CANDIDATES TOUR NATION News Today 입력 2022.02.22 (15:19) 수정 2022.02.22 (16:45)

Ruling Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung campaigned in Incheon today vowing the city’s economic revival. His main rival People Power Party’s Yoon Suk-yeol began a 2-day tour of Chungcheongnamdo and Jeollado Provinces starting with a visit to Dangjin. Justice Party’s Sim Sang-jung will canvass in Daejeon and Chungcheongnamdo while People’s Party’s Ahn Cheol-soo will woo voters in Busan, Ulsan and the Gyeongsangnamdo region for 2 days.

CANDIDATES TOUR NATION

입력 2022-02-22 15:19:05 수정 2022-02-22 16:45:08 News Today

