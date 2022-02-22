기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
자동재생
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
Consumer sentiment worsened this month amid the rapid spread of the omicron variant. According to the Bank of Korea, the Composite Consumer Sentiment Index came to 103.1 in February, down 1.3 points from last month. The index had improved in January but has dropped again due to the COVID-19 surge. A separate index on the outlook of home prices fell 3 points to 97, continuing a downward trend for the 6th month.
According to Radio Free Asia, COVAX Facility has cancelled its recent allocation of 252-thousand doses of Novavax’s COVID-19 vaccine for North Korea. The reason behind the move has not been disclosed. But considering that COVAX had noted countries must indicate whether they will accept the offer by February 11, North Korea most likely did not express its will within the deadline or rejected the provision.
Consumer sentiment worsened this month amid the rapid spread of the omicron variant. According to the Bank of Korea, the Composite Consumer Sentiment Index came to 103.1 in February, down 1.3 points from last month. The index had improved in January but has dropped again due to the COVID-19 surge. A separate index on the outlook of home prices fell 3 points to 97, continuing a downward trend for the 6th month.
According to Radio Free Asia, COVAX Facility has cancelled its recent allocation of 252-thousand doses of Novavax’s COVID-19 vaccine for North Korea. The reason behind the move has not been disclosed. But considering that COVAX had noted countries must indicate whether they will accept the offer by February 11, North Korea most likely did not express its will within the deadline or rejected the provision.
- NEWS BRIEF
-
- 입력 2022-02-22 15:19:07
- 수정2022-02-22 16:45:09
[Anchor Lead]
Consumer sentiment worsened this month amid the rapid spread of the omicron variant. According to the Bank of Korea, the Composite Consumer Sentiment Index came to 103.1 in February, down 1.3 points from last month. The index had improved in January but has dropped again due to the COVID-19 surge. A separate index on the outlook of home prices fell 3 points to 97, continuing a downward trend for the 6th month.
According to Radio Free Asia, COVAX Facility has cancelled its recent allocation of 252-thousand doses of Novavax’s COVID-19 vaccine for North Korea. The reason behind the move has not been disclosed. But considering that COVAX had noted countries must indicate whether they will accept the offer by February 11, North Korea most likely did not express its will within the deadline or rejected the provision.
Consumer sentiment worsened this month amid the rapid spread of the omicron variant. According to the Bank of Korea, the Composite Consumer Sentiment Index came to 103.1 in February, down 1.3 points from last month. The index had improved in January but has dropped again due to the COVID-19 surge. A separate index on the outlook of home prices fell 3 points to 97, continuing a downward trend for the 6th month.
According to Radio Free Asia, COVAX Facility has cancelled its recent allocation of 252-thousand doses of Novavax’s COVID-19 vaccine for North Korea. The reason behind the move has not been disclosed. But considering that COVAX had noted countries must indicate whether they will accept the offer by February 11, North Korea most likely did not express its will within the deadline or rejected the provision.
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-
-
KBSKBS의 기사 모음
-