기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

NEWS BRIEF
입력 2022.02.22 (15:19) 수정 2022.02.22 (16:45) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]

Consumer sentiment worsened this month amid the rapid spread of the omicron variant. According to the Bank of Korea, the Composite Consumer Sentiment Index came to 103.1 in February, down 1.3 points from last month. The index had improved in January but has dropped again due to the COVID-19 surge. A separate index on the outlook of home prices fell 3 points to 97, continuing a downward trend for the 6th month.
According to Radio Free Asia, COVAX Facility has cancelled its recent allocation of 252-thousand doses of Novavax’s COVID-19 vaccine for North Korea. The reason behind the move has not been disclosed. But considering that COVAX had noted countries must indicate whether they will accept the offer by February 11, North Korea most likely did not express its will within the deadline or rejected the provision.
  • NEWS BRIEF
    • 입력 2022-02-22 15:19:07
    • 수정2022-02-22 16:45:09
    News Today
[Anchor Lead]

Consumer sentiment worsened this month amid the rapid spread of the omicron variant. According to the Bank of Korea, the Composite Consumer Sentiment Index came to 103.1 in February, down 1.3 points from last month. The index had improved in January but has dropped again due to the COVID-19 surge. A separate index on the outlook of home prices fell 3 points to 97, continuing a downward trend for the 6th month.
According to Radio Free Asia, COVAX Facility has cancelled its recent allocation of 252-thousand doses of Novavax’s COVID-19 vaccine for North Korea. The reason behind the move has not been disclosed. But considering that COVAX had noted countries must indicate whether they will accept the offer by February 11, North Korea most likely did not express its will within the deadline or rejected the provision.
kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
오늘의 HOT클릭!