FAMILY OF EAGLE OWLS SPOTTED

[Anchor Lead]
A family of eagle owls has been captured by a camera near a hill in Daejeon. An amateur photographer came across a nest of the endangered bird and observed it for nearly ten months. His recording vividly shows baby eagle owls growing into good adults.
[Pkg]
Two baby eagle owls with downy hair. They are spotted playing around on a tree branch. They flutter their yet weak wings to practice their flying skills. Having gotten tired of the flight, they are seen yawning. The owlets have grown so big and dramatically in just ten days. They grab the feed the mother brought in one foot and examine it before savoring it. They no longer look like babies just a month after birth. They have gradually grown into good raptors in two months. Now resembling a rather mature owl, they soar into the sky with powerful wing strokes.
[Soundbite] Shin Jae-kyo(Amateur photographer) : "I was fascinated by the tough look raptorial birds have and their beautiful feathers."
Experts say the eagle owls living near a hill are evidence to the healthy ecosystem in the area.
[Soundbite] Choi Bit-na(Veterinarian, Daejeon Wildlife Rescue Center) : "Located at the top of the ecological pyramid, eagle owls adjust the number of animals below. Therefore, they have very positive effects on maintaining biodiversity and keeping the ecological system healthy."
It is necessary to seek ways to protect and care for the endangered birds that settled down in a hill near a downtown area.
입력 2022-02-22 15:19:08
수정2022-02-22 16:45:09
