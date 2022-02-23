기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
More than 170,000 cases were reported in Korea for the first time, increasing by over 70,000 in a single day. The Central Disease Control Headquarters announced that 171,452 cases were reported as of midnight. The number of critical cases stands at 512, up 32 from yesterday, and 99 more people died yesterday, bringing the total of COVID-19 deaths to 7,607.
- S. KOREA REPORTS 171,452 NEW CASES
