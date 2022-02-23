GOV'T ON MANAGING OMICRON AS ENDEMIC News Today 입력 2022.02.23 (15:02) 수정 2022.02.23 (16:46)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The government says the nation is ready to manage the Omicron variant as an endemic because despite its high transmissibility, it's less deadly. But some worry it's too soon to let our guards down, as the number of cases and seriously ill patients is rising.



[Pkg]



On Tuesday, when daily COVID-19 cases were close to 100,000, the government mentioned a transition to a new scheme to manage the virus. Health authorities say the current situation is the first step toward switching from the Omicron response to the endemic phase.



[Soundbite] Park Hyang(Central Disasters Management HQs) : "This is the first step toward transitioning to managing this virus as an endemic. We still have a long way to go, but we're about to find a way out."



Authorities based their decision on the fact that Omicron is far less severe and deadly than the Delta variant or the initial novel coronavirus.



[Soundbite] Sohn Young-rae(Central Disasters Management HQs) : "We believe that we're about to start living with COVID-19 by managing seriously ill patients."



Experts say the government's assessment is not wrong in the long term. However, they fear it's too soon to let our guards down, as the outbreak is yet to reach its peak.



[Soundbite] Prof. Jung Jae-hun(Gachon Univ.) : "It's possible to say this from a long-term prospective. But what matters more is how we prepare for emergencies, manage ICU beds and adjust virus prevention measures."



[Soundbite] Prof. Choi Won-suk(Korea Univ. Ansan Hospital) : "There is a time difference between the peak of an outbreak and rising patterns, and the number of ICU patients and deaths. It's a little dangerous to say things are stable at this point."



Experts point out the fatality rate among seniors remains too high to think of Omicron as an endemic.



[Soundbite] Prof. Eom Joong-sik(Gachon Univ.) : "A high mortality rate in a certain age group means that society must continue efforts to prevent the disease. That's why it's dangerous to think of it as an endemic already."



Changes in the number of seriously ill patients look to serve as an important barometer going forward.

GOV'T ON MANAGING OMICRON AS ENDEMIC

입력 2022-02-23 15:02:13 수정 2022-02-23 16:46:30 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The government says the nation is ready to manage the Omicron variant as an endemic because despite its high transmissibility, it's less deadly. But some worry it's too soon to let our guards down, as the number of cases and seriously ill patients is rising.



[Pkg]



On Tuesday, when daily COVID-19 cases were close to 100,000, the government mentioned a transition to a new scheme to manage the virus. Health authorities say the current situation is the first step toward switching from the Omicron response to the endemic phase.



[Soundbite] Park Hyang(Central Disasters Management HQs) : "This is the first step toward transitioning to managing this virus as an endemic. We still have a long way to go, but we're about to find a way out."



Authorities based their decision on the fact that Omicron is far less severe and deadly than the Delta variant or the initial novel coronavirus.



[Soundbite] Sohn Young-rae(Central Disasters Management HQs) : "We believe that we're about to start living with COVID-19 by managing seriously ill patients."



Experts say the government's assessment is not wrong in the long term. However, they fear it's too soon to let our guards down, as the outbreak is yet to reach its peak.



[Soundbite] Prof. Jung Jae-hun(Gachon Univ.) : "It's possible to say this from a long-term prospective. But what matters more is how we prepare for emergencies, manage ICU beds and adjust virus prevention measures."



[Soundbite] Prof. Choi Won-suk(Korea Univ. Ansan Hospital) : "There is a time difference between the peak of an outbreak and rising patterns, and the number of ICU patients and deaths. It's a little dangerous to say things are stable at this point."



Experts point out the fatality rate among seniors remains too high to think of Omicron as an endemic.



[Soundbite] Prof. Eom Joong-sik(Gachon Univ.) : "A high mortality rate in a certain age group means that society must continue efforts to prevent the disease. That's why it's dangerous to think of it as an endemic already."



Changes in the number of seriously ill patients look to serve as an important barometer going forward.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 뉴스홈페이지 : https://goo.gl/4bWbkG

