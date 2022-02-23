LEE WOO VOTERS IN CAPITAL AREA News Today 입력 2022.02.23 (15:02) 수정 2022.02.23 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



Now we turn to the presidential race. Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung wooed voters in the battleground capital area and called for overcoming the pandemic. He promised to launch a 100-day economic revival program as soon as he gets elected. On Wednesday, he is campaigning in the Chungcheong region.



[Pkg]



Lee Jae-myung appeared in a bustling downtown area and laid out COVID-19 measures.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(DP Pres. Candidate) : "Amid business curfews and a recession, people’s wallets are empty. Isn’t that right?"



He said the government must be responsible for the loss suffered by the public over the past 2 years and pledged to initiate a 100-day economic revival project. Lee also promised to write off pandemic-related debts.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(DP Pres. Candidate) : "I will have the gov’t take over all pandemic debt for adjustments and reductions so we can return to normal life."



He also stressed the importance of peace in order to achieve stable economic growth. The remark appears to target rival Yoon Suk-yeol who seeks to further deploy a US antimissile system. Lee asked voters to guard against populist policies on national security. He said if Yoon wins the election, citizens can go to jail for taking part in candlelight vigils.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(DP Pres. Candidate) : "This is not a joke. The country can be ruled by former prosecutors. That can be more brutal than past military regimes."



In his first televised speech, Lee assured voters that he will make them experience a complete change to their lives through the election of a new president. On Wednesday, Lee is visiting the Chungcheong provinces, including the cities of Sejong and Cheongju.

