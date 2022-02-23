YOON STUMPS HONAM REGION News Today 입력 2022.02.23 (15:02) 수정 2022.02.23 (16:46)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Opposition candidate Yoon Suk-yeol visited the Chungnam and Jeonbuk regions and vowed to replace the current government because it is armed with leftist ideology. He again woos voters in the Honam region today by visiting Mokpo and other cities in southwestern Korea.



[Pkg]



People Power Party presidential candidate Yoon Suk-yeol, campaigning along the west coast, brought up the Seongnam land development scandal to attack his Democratic Party rival.



[Soundbite] Yoon Suk-yeol(PPP Pres. Candidate) : "He absurdly says that he is an economic president strong in crisis, but could he really bring order and economic growth to the country?"



He questioned the ideological leanings of the Moon administration by claiming that the current government is armed in leftist revolutionary ideology and speaks for North Korea.



[Soundbite] Yoon Suk-yeol(PPP Pres. Candidate) : "Don’t they talk like North Korea’s Rodong Daily or party newsletter?"



Yoon went on to highlight the government failed in real estate policy on purpose in fear of people becoming more conservative once they owned homes. He vowed to work together with politicians who governed under the late Kim Dae-jung and Roh Moo-hyun’s Democratic Party government, but not with those working under Lee Jae-myung’s DP. In the Honam region, Yoon said he owes nothing to any region and pledged local development.



[Soundbite] Yoon Suk-yeol(PPP Pres. Candidate) : "I said even in Daegu of Yeongnam region, that only when Honam region grows, Yeongnam region can grow and so can the entire Korea."



During his first TV speech, the nominee once again emphasized the need to switch to a conservative government, maintaining that the essence of an election is judging those in power. On Wednesday Yoon visited the Donghak Peasants Revolution Memorial Hall in Jeongeup, Jeollabuk-do Province. Included in the schedule: a visit to Mokpo and Sinan in Jeollanam-do Province to underscore the spirit of the late President Kim Dae-jung and national unity.

YOON STUMPS HONAM REGION

입력 2022-02-23 15:02:17 수정 2022-02-23 16:46:30 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Opposition candidate Yoon Suk-yeol visited the Chungnam and Jeonbuk regions and vowed to replace the current government because it is armed with leftist ideology. He again woos voters in the Honam region today by visiting Mokpo and other cities in southwestern Korea.



[Pkg]



People Power Party presidential candidate Yoon Suk-yeol, campaigning along the west coast, brought up the Seongnam land development scandal to attack his Democratic Party rival.



[Soundbite] Yoon Suk-yeol(PPP Pres. Candidate) : "He absurdly says that he is an economic president strong in crisis, but could he really bring order and economic growth to the country?"



He questioned the ideological leanings of the Moon administration by claiming that the current government is armed in leftist revolutionary ideology and speaks for North Korea.



[Soundbite] Yoon Suk-yeol(PPP Pres. Candidate) : "Don’t they talk like North Korea’s Rodong Daily or party newsletter?"



Yoon went on to highlight the government failed in real estate policy on purpose in fear of people becoming more conservative once they owned homes. He vowed to work together with politicians who governed under the late Kim Dae-jung and Roh Moo-hyun’s Democratic Party government, but not with those working under Lee Jae-myung’s DP. In the Honam region, Yoon said he owes nothing to any region and pledged local development.



[Soundbite] Yoon Suk-yeol(PPP Pres. Candidate) : "I said even in Daegu of Yeongnam region, that only when Honam region grows, Yeongnam region can grow and so can the entire Korea."



During his first TV speech, the nominee once again emphasized the need to switch to a conservative government, maintaining that the essence of an election is judging those in power. On Wednesday Yoon visited the Donghak Peasants Revolution Memorial Hall in Jeongeup, Jeollabuk-do Province. Included in the schedule: a visit to Mokpo and Sinan in Jeollanam-do Province to underscore the spirit of the late President Kim Dae-jung and national unity.