YOON STUMPS HONAM REGION

기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
자동재생
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
Opposition candidate Yoon Suk-yeol visited the Chungnam and Jeonbuk regions and vowed to replace the current government because it is armed with leftist ideology. He again woos voters in the Honam region today by visiting Mokpo and other cities in southwestern Korea.
[Pkg]
People Power Party presidential candidate Yoon Suk-yeol, campaigning along the west coast, brought up the Seongnam land development scandal to attack his Democratic Party rival.
[Soundbite] Yoon Suk-yeol(PPP Pres. Candidate) : "He absurdly says that he is an economic president strong in crisis, but could he really bring order and economic growth to the country?"
He questioned the ideological leanings of the Moon administration by claiming that the current government is armed in leftist revolutionary ideology and speaks for North Korea.
[Soundbite] Yoon Suk-yeol(PPP Pres. Candidate) : "Don’t they talk like North Korea’s Rodong Daily or party newsletter?"
Yoon went on to highlight the government failed in real estate policy on purpose in fear of people becoming more conservative once they owned homes. He vowed to work together with politicians who governed under the late Kim Dae-jung and Roh Moo-hyun’s Democratic Party government, but not with those working under Lee Jae-myung’s DP. In the Honam region, Yoon said he owes nothing to any region and pledged local development.
[Soundbite] Yoon Suk-yeol(PPP Pres. Candidate) : "I said even in Daegu of Yeongnam region, that only when Honam region grows, Yeongnam region can grow and so can the entire Korea."
During his first TV speech, the nominee once again emphasized the need to switch to a conservative government, maintaining that the essence of an election is judging those in power. On Wednesday Yoon visited the Donghak Peasants Revolution Memorial Hall in Jeongeup, Jeollabuk-do Province. Included in the schedule: a visit to Mokpo and Sinan in Jeollanam-do Province to underscore the spirit of the late President Kim Dae-jung and national unity.
Opposition candidate Yoon Suk-yeol visited the Chungnam and Jeonbuk regions and vowed to replace the current government because it is armed with leftist ideology. He again woos voters in the Honam region today by visiting Mokpo and other cities in southwestern Korea.
[Pkg]
People Power Party presidential candidate Yoon Suk-yeol, campaigning along the west coast, brought up the Seongnam land development scandal to attack his Democratic Party rival.
[Soundbite] Yoon Suk-yeol(PPP Pres. Candidate) : "He absurdly says that he is an economic president strong in crisis, but could he really bring order and economic growth to the country?"
He questioned the ideological leanings of the Moon administration by claiming that the current government is armed in leftist revolutionary ideology and speaks for North Korea.
[Soundbite] Yoon Suk-yeol(PPP Pres. Candidate) : "Don’t they talk like North Korea’s Rodong Daily or party newsletter?"
Yoon went on to highlight the government failed in real estate policy on purpose in fear of people becoming more conservative once they owned homes. He vowed to work together with politicians who governed under the late Kim Dae-jung and Roh Moo-hyun’s Democratic Party government, but not with those working under Lee Jae-myung’s DP. In the Honam region, Yoon said he owes nothing to any region and pledged local development.
[Soundbite] Yoon Suk-yeol(PPP Pres. Candidate) : "I said even in Daegu of Yeongnam region, that only when Honam region grows, Yeongnam region can grow and so can the entire Korea."
During his first TV speech, the nominee once again emphasized the need to switch to a conservative government, maintaining that the essence of an election is judging those in power. On Wednesday Yoon visited the Donghak Peasants Revolution Memorial Hall in Jeongeup, Jeollabuk-do Province. Included in the schedule: a visit to Mokpo and Sinan in Jeollanam-do Province to underscore the spirit of the late President Kim Dae-jung and national unity.
- YOON STUMPS HONAM REGION
-
- 입력 2022-02-23 15:02:17
- 수정2022-02-23 16:46:30
[Anchor Lead]
Opposition candidate Yoon Suk-yeol visited the Chungnam and Jeonbuk regions and vowed to replace the current government because it is armed with leftist ideology. He again woos voters in the Honam region today by visiting Mokpo and other cities in southwestern Korea.
[Pkg]
People Power Party presidential candidate Yoon Suk-yeol, campaigning along the west coast, brought up the Seongnam land development scandal to attack his Democratic Party rival.
[Soundbite] Yoon Suk-yeol(PPP Pres. Candidate) : "He absurdly says that he is an economic president strong in crisis, but could he really bring order and economic growth to the country?"
He questioned the ideological leanings of the Moon administration by claiming that the current government is armed in leftist revolutionary ideology and speaks for North Korea.
[Soundbite] Yoon Suk-yeol(PPP Pres. Candidate) : "Don’t they talk like North Korea’s Rodong Daily or party newsletter?"
Yoon went on to highlight the government failed in real estate policy on purpose in fear of people becoming more conservative once they owned homes. He vowed to work together with politicians who governed under the late Kim Dae-jung and Roh Moo-hyun’s Democratic Party government, but not with those working under Lee Jae-myung’s DP. In the Honam region, Yoon said he owes nothing to any region and pledged local development.
[Soundbite] Yoon Suk-yeol(PPP Pres. Candidate) : "I said even in Daegu of Yeongnam region, that only when Honam region grows, Yeongnam region can grow and so can the entire Korea."
During his first TV speech, the nominee once again emphasized the need to switch to a conservative government, maintaining that the essence of an election is judging those in power. On Wednesday Yoon visited the Donghak Peasants Revolution Memorial Hall in Jeongeup, Jeollabuk-do Province. Included in the schedule: a visit to Mokpo and Sinan in Jeollanam-do Province to underscore the spirit of the late President Kim Dae-jung and national unity.
Opposition candidate Yoon Suk-yeol visited the Chungnam and Jeonbuk regions and vowed to replace the current government because it is armed with leftist ideology. He again woos voters in the Honam region today by visiting Mokpo and other cities in southwestern Korea.
[Pkg]
People Power Party presidential candidate Yoon Suk-yeol, campaigning along the west coast, brought up the Seongnam land development scandal to attack his Democratic Party rival.
[Soundbite] Yoon Suk-yeol(PPP Pres. Candidate) : "He absurdly says that he is an economic president strong in crisis, but could he really bring order and economic growth to the country?"
He questioned the ideological leanings of the Moon administration by claiming that the current government is armed in leftist revolutionary ideology and speaks for North Korea.
[Soundbite] Yoon Suk-yeol(PPP Pres. Candidate) : "Don’t they talk like North Korea’s Rodong Daily or party newsletter?"
Yoon went on to highlight the government failed in real estate policy on purpose in fear of people becoming more conservative once they owned homes. He vowed to work together with politicians who governed under the late Kim Dae-jung and Roh Moo-hyun’s Democratic Party government, but not with those working under Lee Jae-myung’s DP. In the Honam region, Yoon said he owes nothing to any region and pledged local development.
[Soundbite] Yoon Suk-yeol(PPP Pres. Candidate) : "I said even in Daegu of Yeongnam region, that only when Honam region grows, Yeongnam region can grow and so can the entire Korea."
During his first TV speech, the nominee once again emphasized the need to switch to a conservative government, maintaining that the essence of an election is judging those in power. On Wednesday Yoon visited the Donghak Peasants Revolution Memorial Hall in Jeongeup, Jeollabuk-do Province. Included in the schedule: a visit to Mokpo and Sinan in Jeollanam-do Province to underscore the spirit of the late President Kim Dae-jung and national unity.
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-
-
KBSKBS의 기사 모음
-