[Anchor Lead]
Justice Party’s presidential candidate Sim Sang-jung called Lee Jae-myung “arrogant” for saying that she is generous toward People Power Party candidate Yoon Suk-yeol while harsh toward him. Sim said that she is not on anyone’s side but the people’s. People’s Power presidential candidate Ahn Cheol-soo criticized the Parcel Delivery Workers Labor Union for maliciously obstructing business. The labor union has been blocking access to the CJ Logistics hub terminal. Ahn said that he would take away the vested interests of some hard-line labor unions and reform the labor sector for the majority of good workers.
Korea’s 20th presidential election started today for voters residing overseas. Voting takes place at 219 voting location in 115 countries worldwide for some 226,000 pre-registered overseas voters until February 28th. Voting sites open everyday at 8 a.m. and close at 5 p.m. Overseas voters must bring their IDs such as passports or resident registration cards with their names, photos, and birth dates.
2022-02-23
2022-02-23
