FAMILIES REACH AGREEMENT WITH HDC News Today 입력 2022.02.23 (15:02) 수정 2022.02.23 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



Families who lost their loved ones in an apartment construction site collapse in Gwangju have reached an agreement with Hyundai Development Company regarding compensation and decided to proceed with the delayed funeral. After verifying the cause of the accident, the police will take the next steps concerning 16 suspects who have been booked on related charges.



[Pkg]



On February 8, the bodies of all six victims of the building collapse were recovered. Days have passed, but the families have yet to hold a funeral, as they are protesting that Hyundai Development Company has not offered a proper apology or a compensation pledge. On Tuesday, they announced they finally struck an agreement with the firm.



[Soundbite] An Jeong-ho(Family representative(Feb. 22)) : "We reached an agreement with HDC and can now lay the victims to rest. The families request HDC work to make sure such tragedies never occur again."



They did not disclose the compensation amount but said a joint consultation body will be set up with the company to monitor the remaining procedures. A temporary memorial altar for the victims will now be shut. Funerals will take place in the respective areas of the victims. The police are verifying scientific inspections of the incident carried out by specialized agencies. They unveiled findings by the Korea Construction Quality Research Institute showing the 39th floor of the structure which collapsed endured double the weight load it was originally designed for. An illegal alteration in construction method is responsible for the increased load but a proper structural review did not follow. Police say initial probe results, indicating the absence of a buttress to hold up the floor that caved in led to a wider collapse, have been partially confirmed. When additional findings by the Korea Occupational Safety and Health Agency are out, the police will determine the whereabouts of 16 individuals, including an HDC field officer, who have been booked on charges such as professional negligence resulting in death.

