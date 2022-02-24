기사 본문 영역

WHO TO ESTABLISH TRAINING HUB IN KOREA
입력 2022.02.24 (15:05) 수정 2022.02.24 (16:45) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

The World Health Organization plans to establish a global biomanufacturing training hub in South Korea. The facility is designed to teach lower-income countries how to produce vaccines and biopharmaceutical products on their own. The WHO launched the training hub project as a way to ease the disparity in vaccine distribution, which emerged as a serious problem in the fight against COVID-19.
