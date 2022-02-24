WHO TO ESTABLISH TRAINING HUB IN KOREA News Today 입력 2022.02.24 (15:05) 수정 2022.02.24 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The World Health Organization plans to establish a global biomanufacturing training hub in South Korea. The facility is designed to teach lower-income countries how to produce vaccines and biopharmaceutical products on their own. The WHO launched the training hub project as a way to ease the disparity in vaccine distribution, which emerged as a serious problem in the fight against COVID-19.

[Anchor Lead]



