LEE ON REGIONAL DEVELOPMENT

[Anchor Lead]



Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung visited the Chungcheong area to ask for voter support while claiming that he is the son-in-law of Chungcheong-do. Lee criticized his opponent Yoon Suk-yeol’s pledge to deploy the missile defense system and promised to realize the late president Roh Moon-hyun’s dream of balanced regional development. He visited Chungju, the hometown of his father-in-law, today before campaigning in Wonju in Gangwon-do Province.



[Pkg]



Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung continued his two-day campaigning in Chungcheong-do Province. Calling himself the son-in-law of Chungcheong, Lee showed how Yoon Suk-yeol’s THAAD pledge could affect the region.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(DP Pres. Candidate) : "I don’t carry out THAAD pledges. I bring you ways to make your lives better, revive the economy or achieve balanced regional development."



He promised to bring balanced development to the region by relocating public agencies, attracting private enterprises and setting up his office in Sejong. The DP nominee pledged to realize the late President Roh Moo-hyun’s dream.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(DP Pres. Candidate) : "Who can attract private enterprises to Chungcheongnam-do and renewable energy industries to Dangjin?"



Lee paid tribute to Ahn Cheol-soo’s campaign workers who died in a gas leak accident while campaigning in Cheonan. He pointed out the party that was ousted by candlelight vigils is looking to grab power again and re-emphasized the need for political reform to establish a multiparty system. The ruling bloc has been agreeing with People’s Party candidate Ahn Cheol-soo’s proposal to change politics. The DP plans to table a bill that ensures a multiparty system by allowing multi-member electoral districts. Lee stopped at Chungju, the hometown of his father-in-law, before moving on to Wonju in Gangwon-do Province.

