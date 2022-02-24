기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
PPP presidential nominee Yoon Suk-yeol stumped the southwestern region for two days. He often mentioned the name of late President Kim Dae-jung and visited his birth house to pledge to follow in his footsteps. On Thursday Yoon visited Suwon, Gyeonggi-do Province.
[Pkg]
PPP presidential nominee Yoon Suk-yeol took an hour-and-a-half ferry ride to visit the birthplace of late President Kim Dae-jung. He's the first conservative presidential hopeful to do so.
[Soundbite] Yoon Suk-yeol(PPP Pres. Candidate) : "Kim Dae-jung taught national unity based on free democracy and market economy. I want to preserve his philosophy."
In Mokpo, Yoon cited President Kim Dae-jung's inauguration and election campaign speeches and highlighted the late president's achievements. Yoon went on to draw comparisons, elaborating that Kim Dae-jung's teachings are better represented by him and the PPP rather than the current Democratic Party.
[Soundbite] Yoon Suk-yeol(PPP Pres. Candidate) : "Haven't you seen it all? Is this the Democratic Party that carries the DNA of late President Kim Dae-jung?"
Yoon says the upcoming election will be a standoff between the great common-sense of the people and the corrupt DP led by Lee Jae-myung. During his visit to the Donghak Peasant Revolution Foundation, he stressed the spirit of the revolution defying corruption led by the powerful members of society. Yoon's message targets his rival, Lee Jae-myung, in connection to the Daejang-dong land development scandal. On Thursday Yoon visited the city of Suwon to emphasize that he and the people are on one team. He also attended a ceremony where former parliamentary speakers and lawmakers from the ruling and opposition parties announced their endorsements.
- YOON STRESSES NATIONAL UNITY
