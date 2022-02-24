JO JAE-YEON DENIES ALLEGATIONS News Today 입력 2022.02.24 (15:05) 수정 2022.02.24 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The Daejang-dong land development scandal surrounding Lee Jae-myung is one of the largest political hot potatoes in the election season and presidential candidates continue to be sparring over the issue. An incumbent Supreme Court justice revealed his position on accusations against him, which were raised by Kim Man-bae, a key figure in the scandal.



[Pkg]



In a press conference on Wednesday, Supreme Court Justice Jo Jae-yeon directly presented a news report that an incumbent Supreme Court justice had been mentioned in a transcript prepared by accountant Jeong Young-hak, another key figure in the Daejang-dong scandal. According to the recording, Kim Man-bae promised to buy the justice an expensive house, referring to him as that person. Jo, however, flatly denied the report that apparently pointed to him.



[Soundbite] Jo Jae-yeon(Supreme Court Justice) : "I was taken aback. The accusations are groundless. I don't understand why these allegations were reported ahead of the upcoming presidential election."



The justice stressed he had never met or had phone calls with anyone involved in the Daejang-dong development project. He refuted the transcript claiming that one of his daughters had lived in a house provided by Kim Man-bae. He said he and his three daughters are living in other places completely unrelated to the allegations. This is the first time an incumbent Supreme Court justice called for a press conference. Jo said he had to hold such a session, since the mounting suspicions are causing public distrust in the judiciary system after a presidential candidate mentioned his name in a nationally televised debate.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(DP Pres. Candidate(Feb. 21, TV debate)) : "There are news reports confirming that Supreme Court Justice Jo Jae-yeon is the person related to the Daejang-dong scandal."



Jo added he is also considering legal action.



[Soundbite] Jo Jae-yeon(Supreme Court Justice) : "It is right to bring someone damaging other people's honor and reputation to justice impartially."



Prosecutors previously carried out an investigation to find out if the accusations against Jo in the transcript were true. But no solid evidence backing the allegations has been found.

JO JAE-YEON DENIES ALLEGATIONS

입력 2022-02-24 15:05:40 수정 2022-02-24 16:45:03 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The Daejang-dong land development scandal surrounding Lee Jae-myung is one of the largest political hot potatoes in the election season and presidential candidates continue to be sparring over the issue. An incumbent Supreme Court justice revealed his position on accusations against him, which were raised by Kim Man-bae, a key figure in the scandal.



[Pkg]



In a press conference on Wednesday, Supreme Court Justice Jo Jae-yeon directly presented a news report that an incumbent Supreme Court justice had been mentioned in a transcript prepared by accountant Jeong Young-hak, another key figure in the Daejang-dong scandal. According to the recording, Kim Man-bae promised to buy the justice an expensive house, referring to him as that person. Jo, however, flatly denied the report that apparently pointed to him.



[Soundbite] Jo Jae-yeon(Supreme Court Justice) : "I was taken aback. The accusations are groundless. I don't understand why these allegations were reported ahead of the upcoming presidential election."



The justice stressed he had never met or had phone calls with anyone involved in the Daejang-dong development project. He refuted the transcript claiming that one of his daughters had lived in a house provided by Kim Man-bae. He said he and his three daughters are living in other places completely unrelated to the allegations. This is the first time an incumbent Supreme Court justice called for a press conference. Jo said he had to hold such a session, since the mounting suspicions are causing public distrust in the judiciary system after a presidential candidate mentioned his name in a nationally televised debate.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(DP Pres. Candidate(Feb. 21, TV debate)) : "There are news reports confirming that Supreme Court Justice Jo Jae-yeon is the person related to the Daejang-dong scandal."



Jo added he is also considering legal action.



[Soundbite] Jo Jae-yeon(Supreme Court Justice) : "It is right to bring someone damaging other people's honor and reputation to justice impartially."



Prosecutors previously carried out an investigation to find out if the accusations against Jo in the transcript were true. But no solid evidence backing the allegations has been found.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 뉴스홈페이지 : https://goo.gl/4bWbkG

