기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

NEWS BRIEF
입력 2022.02.24 (15:05) 수정 2022.02.24 (16:45) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]

The Bank of Korea has decided to keep its benchmark rate unchanged at 1.25 percent, following two raises of a quarter percentage points in last November and January. Thursday’s decision is seen as a move to have some time to review variables at home and abroad, such as the recent spike in COVID-19 infections, China’s growth slowdown and the Russia-Ukraine crisis.
With the clouds of war looming over Ukraine, the South Korean embassy in the East European country sent out a warning urging South Koreans there to get prepared for all possible emergencies. In the notice, the embassy strongly advised South Korean people to get fully ready and quickly evacuate to safe places when a war breaks out.
  • NEWS BRIEF
    • 입력 2022-02-24 15:05:40
    • 수정2022-02-24 16:45:03
    News Today
[Anchor Lead]

The Bank of Korea has decided to keep its benchmark rate unchanged at 1.25 percent, following two raises of a quarter percentage points in last November and January. Thursday’s decision is seen as a move to have some time to review variables at home and abroad, such as the recent spike in COVID-19 infections, China’s growth slowdown and the Russia-Ukraine crisis.
With the clouds of war looming over Ukraine, the South Korean embassy in the East European country sent out a warning urging South Koreans there to get prepared for all possible emergencies. In the notice, the embassy strongly advised South Korean people to get fully ready and quickly evacuate to safe places when a war breaks out.
kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
오늘의 HOT클릭!