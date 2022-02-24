NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2022.02.24 (15:05) 수정 2022.02.24 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The Bank of Korea has decided to keep its benchmark rate unchanged at 1.25 percent, following two raises of a quarter percentage points in last November and January. Thursday’s decision is seen as a move to have some time to review variables at home and abroad, such as the recent spike in COVID-19 infections, China’s growth slowdown and the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

With the clouds of war looming over Ukraine, the South Korean embassy in the East European country sent out a warning urging South Koreans there to get prepared for all possible emergencies. In the notice, the embassy strongly advised South Korean people to get fully ready and quickly evacuate to safe places when a war breaks out.

