PRESIDENT MOON ON RUSSIA'S INVASION News Today 입력 2022.02.25 (15:06) 수정 2022.02.25 (16:50)

[Anchor Lead]



Regarding Russia's invasion of Ukraine, President Moon Jae-in says the use of military force cannot be justified. Moon's remarks mean that South Korea will join economic sanctions imposed by the international community against Russia.



[Pkg]



Upon receiving a report on the situation in Ukraine, President Moon Jae-in said the use of military force causing casualties among innocent people cannot be justified under any circumstances.



[Soundbite] Park Soo-hyun(Senior pres. secretary for public communication) : "The sovereignty, territory and independence of Ukraine must be guaranteed. Any international conflict must be solved through dialogue and negotiations, not war."



The South Korean leader officially announced he is willing to join international efforts to impose sanctions on Russia. The Korean government is willing to join export restrictions that the international community including the U.S. is considering. Once they are enforced, exports of chips, automobiles and electronic products to Russia will likely be affected.



[Soundbite] Park Soo-hyun(Senior pres. secretary for public communication) : "As a responsible member of the international community, S. Korea will support and join the efforts of international community including economic sanctions against Russia."



Seoul is not yet calling the situation a full-fledged war -- a condition the country has set for joining the international sanctions. But the nation has clarified it will cooperate with Washington as a priority of the alliance in the rapidly changing geopolitical situation. However, the Korean government has decided not to impose its own sanctions such as travel bans and financial restrictions. On Thursday Cheong Wa Dae convened an emergency meeting with the NSC to discuss possible measures. The government decided to step up an emergency system operated around the clock to protect South Korean nationals and businesses based in Ukraine, and provide support for their exit in case of an emergency.

