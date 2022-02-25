LEADING CANDIDATES ON UKRAINE CONFLICT News Today 입력 2022.02.25 (15:06) 수정 2022.02.25 (16:50)

[Anchor Lead]



Korean politics facing a presidential election is keeping a close eye on the Ukraine conflict. Ruling party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung accused his People Power Party rival Yoon Suk-yeol of fostering security anxieties and maintained that peace is what a leader should bring. Meanwhile, Yoon said that he would build peace not only with words but with power as he continued to attack the current government.



[Pkg]



Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung pitted war against peace while campaigning in Gangwon-do Province with security concerns. He claimed Yoon Suk-yeol’s remarks about preemptive strike or THAAD deployment are only aimed at getting votes by causing security anxiety regardless of people’s well-being.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(DP Pres. Candidate) : "How can a person who heightens war anxieties shamelessly talk about Roh Moo-hyun and Kim Dae-jung?"



On the topic of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Lee said a leader’s duty is to ensure peace. The nominee attempted to differentiate himself from the PPP candidate by playing up his achievements while serving as mayor and governor. Lee then stopped at the home village of his wife’s family where he sang and even took a deep bow before local residents. Meanwhile, People Power Party's Yoon Suk-yeol went to Gyeonggi-do Province, Lee Jae-myung’s political homeground. He blasted the government’s real estate and job policies as well as disease control measures. Yoon re-emphasized that Lee is responsible for the Daejang-dong land development scandal.



[Soundbite] Yoon Suk-yeol(PPP Pres. Candidate) : "This corrupt and incompetent administration should no longer be extended, right?"



He accused the DP of only talking about democracy but actually embracing anti-American, pro-China and pro-North Korea tendencies. Referring to the Ukraine invasion, the PPP candidate highlighted that peace without the power to maintain it, is meaningless. Justice Party’s Sim Sang-jung visited the Guro Digital Complex wearing a fish-shaped hat in the spirit of the late labor activist Jeon Tae-il who provided food to young factory workers. She pledged to end the era of long hours and low wages. People’s Party candidate Ahn Cheol-soo went to Dosan Ahn Chang-ho Memorial Hall where he vowed to inherit his spirit and bring the Korean people together.

