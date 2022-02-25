NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2022.02.25 (15:06) 수정 2022.02.25 (16:50)

[Anchor Lead]



Leading presidential candidates will take part in a second TV debate required by law that is hosted by the National Election Commission. The session starting at 8 pm today will focus on politics, power structure reform, inter-Korean relations and foreign policy. The final NEC-hosted debate covering social issues will be held on March 2.

Following the ruling party’s political reform proposal including guaranteeing a multiparty system, Justice Party’s presidential candidate Sim Sang-jung said today that the Democratic Party should not make the issue a one-time showoff for election purposes. Sim said the pledge has been a long standing promise by the DP but it only remained in speech and did not lead to action. She urged the ruling party to responsibly keep its word this time and don’t link the issue to the pros and cons of the upcoming election.

