GOV'T ON PEAK OF OMICRON VARIANT

[Anchor Lead]



The government says an analysis shows the Omicron wave will likely peak in mid-March, and once the outbreak subsides, the nation could start its gradual return to normalcy.



[Pkg]



With the Omicron wave sparking both concerns about the surging number of cases and an optimistic outlook over the less deadly variant, the government claims it could start devising COVID-19 exit strategies soon. At a video conference with reporters on Thursday, the nation's Health Minister cited experts as saying the outbreak would likely peak in mid-March. Kwon Deok-cheol added once the Omicron wave subsides, the government would consider revising the current virus restrictions. Regarding speculations that the restrictions are designed with the upcoming presidential election in mind, the ministry said the measures are simply changed in response to the Omicron variant. Regarding criticism over limited access to emergency medical services due to the Omicron response, Kwon pledged to step up measures. The government outlined a plan on managing the situation by having the National Emergency Medical Center serving as a control tower and setting up emergency centers at designated hospitals. New measures will be devised to help families with infected children being treated at home to contact pediatricians easily. The number of hospital beds for infected pregnant women giving birth during the pandemic will be expanded to 200. On Friday South Korea reported 165,890 new cases. The daily tally fell below 170,000 for the first time in two days. The number of ICU patients rose by 74, bouncing back to over 600. New deaths related to COVID-19 rose by 94.



[Soundbite] Lim Suk-young(Central Disease Control HQs) : "Although cases have topped 170,000, the number of ICU patients and deaths is rising at a much slower pace and the situation is still under control."



Cases are on the rise among children aged 9 and younger, who have not been vaccinated yet. They currently account for about 14 percent of all cases. On Thursday alone two children younger than 9 died from the virus. With COVID-19 vaccine having been approved for children ages 5 to 11, the government will finalize a detailed immunization plan for this age group next month.

