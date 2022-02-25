BTS NAMED 2021 GLOBAL RECORDING ARTIST News Today 입력 2022.02.25 (15:06) 수정 2022.02.25 (16:50)

[Anchor Lead]



BTS has again been named the global recording artist of the year. The International Federation of the Phonographic Industry said Thursday the K-pop group has won the 2021 award to claim the honor for two consecutive years. It said that BTS’ phenomenal success over the last year is a testament to their creativity, hard work and ongoing commitment to continuing to find ways to bring their music to the world. The global recording artist of the year award was first launched in 2013.

