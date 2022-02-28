NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2022.02.28 (15:15) 수정 2022.02.28 (16:47)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum says the government has made all necessary preparations for the start of the spring semester on today. He explained the government considered postponing school reopenings due to the continuing spread of Omicron. But it decided to allow students to return to school this week since schools must be operated as usual like other parts of society. The government will require schools to follow anti-virus guidelines in handling those suspected of being infected with COVID-19

Minister of the Interior and Safety Jeon Hae-cheol announced the decision to suspend the enforcement of vaccine passes at restaurants, cafes and other nine more types of public facilities starting March 1. In a meeting of the central anti-virus countermeasures headquarters today, the minister expected that the suspension will enable medical workers to focus on managing COVID-19 patients at high risk. Meanwhile, the government will dispatch 3,000 public officials and 1,000 soldiers to 258 community healthcare centers nationwide to help them deal with surging COVID-19 infections.

NEWS BRIEF

입력 2022-02-28 15:15:25 수정 2022-02-28 16:47:06 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum says the government has made all necessary preparations for the start of the spring semester on today. He explained the government considered postponing school reopenings due to the continuing spread of Omicron. But it decided to allow students to return to school this week since schools must be operated as usual like other parts of society. The government will require schools to follow anti-virus guidelines in handling those suspected of being infected with COVID-19

Minister of the Interior and Safety Jeon Hae-cheol announced the decision to suspend the enforcement of vaccine passes at restaurants, cafes and other nine more types of public facilities starting March 1. In a meeting of the central anti-virus countermeasures headquarters today, the minister expected that the suspension will enable medical workers to focus on managing COVID-19 patients at high risk. Meanwhile, the government will dispatch 3,000 public officials and 1,000 soldiers to 258 community healthcare centers nationwide to help them deal with surging COVID-19 infections.