[Anchor Lead]
With Russian troops marching on in to Kyiv, the Foreign Ministry says the number of South Koreans staying in Ukraine dropped to 46 as of 10 p.m. Sunday. Of them, six were waiting to leave the country in regions bordering Romania, Poland and Slovakia. Thirty one people were confirmed to have opted to remain in Ukraine and nine people plan to pull out of the country when the situation gets worse.
- S. KOREANS STILL REMAIN IN UKRAINE
- 입력 2022-02-28 15:15:26
- 수정2022-02-28 16:47:06
