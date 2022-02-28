N. KOREA ON SUNDAY'S PROJECTILE LAUNCH News Today 입력 2022.02.28 (15:15) 수정 2022.02.28 (16:47)

[Anchor Lead]



North Korea says its projectile fired on Sunday was an important test for developing a reconnaissance satellite system. Pyongyang has also released photos of the Korean Peninsula taken from space using rocket cameras.



[Pkg]



North Korea's Rodong Sinmun published by the Workers' Party says a test conducted on Sunday was an important step for the development of a reconnaissance satellite system. According to the regime's state media, the National Aerospace Development Administration and the Academy of National Defense Science conducted vertical and oblique photographing of a specific area on earth with cameras to be loaded on the recon satellite. The newspaper added the test has confirmed the characteristics and working accuracy of its high definition photographing system, data transmission system and altitude control devices. It called the test a significant step toward developing a recon satellite system. Judging by the announcement, Pyongyang tested an earth photographing system using recon cameras loaded onto mid-range ballistic rockets. Photos of the Korean Peninsula taken from space were also released. Military recon satellites were among the key national defense goals announced at the Workers' Party convention last January. However, testing them could serve as an opportunity to test-fire ICBMs, as utilizing long-range rocket launch technologies is essential for the development of recon satellites. Long-range rockets and ICBMs are based on similar technologies. South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said Pyongyang fired a projectile presumed to be a mid-range ballistic missile from the Sunan area into the East Sea at 7:52 a.m. Sunday. The projectile flew 300 km at an altitude of up to 620 km. Experts say it was likely fired at a high angle. So far, the North disclosed the types and specifications of fired missiles the following day. But this time it only mentioned that it was a recon satellite development test.

