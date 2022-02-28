TECHNOLOGY TO PREDICT CONCRETE STRENGTH News Today 입력 2022.02.28 (15:15) 수정 2022.02.28 (16:47)

[Anchor Lead]



Korean researchers have developed a technology for predicting the strength of concrete using optical fiber sensors. It is expected to help prevent tragedies caused by building collapses as a result of weak concrete.



[Pkg]



A metallic cable containing optical fiber is embedded in concrete. The optical fiber is equipped with a sensor for measuring the concrete's temperature, tension and crevices. This optical based multiple array sensor system has been developed by the Electronics and Telecommunications Research Institute to predict the strength of concrete. The technology forecasts the long-term strength of concrete by measuring the hydration heat emitted during concrete curing and observing a concrete mixing ratio, internal temperature and external environment.



[Soundbite] Park Hyung-jun(Senior researcher, ETRI) : "This technology can detect crevices, vibration and collapses in buildings in advance. It allows to monitor the safety of buildings using sensors and IoT."



The ETRI has produced pilot products and test beds for assessing the use of the new system at construction sites. It is monitoring the hydration heat and maturity of concrete in the winter season. Once the new technology is utilized, it will allow for a measure of the long-term strength of concrete as well as monitor crevices and external noise.



[Soundbite] Lee Gil-haeng(ETRI) : "This technology can be used in daily life to prevent accidents by detecting cracks and water leaks during concrete curing on roads or inside reservoirs."



The institute plans to transfer the technology to construction and safety-related companies as early as October.

