CAMPAIGNS IN FULL SWING AHEAD OF ELECTION News Today 입력 2022.03.02 (15:31) 수정 2022.03.02 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The presidential election is just one week away. The final debate among candidates is scheduled Wednesday evening which will cover social issues. Meanwhile leading contenders campaigned in Seoul on Tuesday which marked the March First Independence Movement Day. Ruling Democratic Party's Lee Jae-myung wooed moderate voters with a pledge to create a united government. His camp has also essentially agreed to merge with minor candidate Kim Dong-yeon.



[Pkg]



Ruling DP's Lee Jae-myung campaigned in the capital on Tuesday. He believes it's crucial to lead the polls in Seoul. Lee highlighted his ability, appealing to voters critical of the current administration and its failed real estate policy.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(DP Presidential Candidate) : "Real estate policies must be sophisticated. Attention to detail and practicality is my forte. That's what I'm good at."



Lee criticized Yoon Suk-yeol for calling for a power transfer only in words with no solid vision or policy pledges.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(DP Presidential Candidate) : "How can someone that speaks of political retaliation that lacks a concrete vision be responsible for the country's future?"



He also immediately responded to a proposal to set up an integrated Cabinet, as suggested by some figures including former environment minister Yoon Yeo-joon who worked for candidate Ahn Cheol-soo's campaign in the past.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(DP Presidential Candidate) : "I accept the proposal put forward by senior politicians and promise to create a united government and engage in politics of integration."



With political reform in mind, the DP nominee agreed to merge with candidate Kim Dong-yeon of the New Wave Party.



[Soundbite] Kim Dong-yeon(New Wave Party Presidential Candidate) : "I'm very pleased to reach agreement on reforming politics and formulating a consolidated gov't."



The four leading candidates will hold their final TV debate Wednesday evening hosted by the NEC. The two hour long session starting at 8 pm will cover a range of social topics.

