PPP ON DP’S POLITICAL REFORM VISION

[Anchor Lead]



Yoon Suk-yeol is campaigning mainly in Seoul, supported by his former rivals in the PPP's primaries. They responded to the DP political reform vision by saying that bringing in a new government is reforming politics.



[Pkg]



Marking the March 1st Movement, Yoon Suk-yeol visited the graves of independence activists and underlined the importance of free democracy. It was followed by a rally near a university where he condemned the DP's plan to reform politics and set up an integrated government. He called the plan a "scam" coming right before the election.



[Soundbite] Yoon Suk-yeol(PPP Presidential Candidate) : "Not anyone can unify the people. Who will accept a proposal of integration made by a corrupt person? They should be getting ready to go home, not to unify the people."



He countered Lee Jae-myung’s vision with his own plan to replace the current government. It appears he's looking to consolidate votes from the opposition.



[Soundbite] Yoon Suk-yeol(PPP Presidential Candidate) : "Replacing this government is political reform. Isn’t it a real political reform to entrust the government to a political rookie like me?"



He referred to economy, foreign affairs and security issues as the reasons why Korea needs a new administration. He also used terms offensive to the disabled to make his point.



[Soundbite] Yoon Suk-yeol(PPP Presidential Candidate) : "What did the DP administration do? They played dumb and mute, unable to say the word ‘provocation’. How can such a government protect people’s lives and ensure safety?"



While campaigning in Seoul’s Sinchon, Yoon campaigned with his former rivals in the party primaries for the first time. With a possible merger with Ahn Cheol-soo looking unlikely, they called Yoon the opposition's only candidate. Yoon urged his supporters to participate in early voting this Friday and Saturday to boost voter turnout. Yoon has cleared his schedule for today in order to prepare for tonight’s debate.

