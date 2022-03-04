YOON & AHN MERGE CANDIDACY News Today 입력 2022.03.04 (15:15) 수정 2022.03.04 (16:51)

[Anchor Lead]



The opposition parties have finally succeeded in merging their candidates just five days before the presidential election. People Power Party presidential candidate Yoon Suk-yeol and his People’s Party counterpart Ahn Cheol-soo announced that Ahn will drop out of the race to help unify the opposition camp for the impending election. They also said that they will push for the two parties to merge after the election.



[Pkg]



The decision to unify the opposition’s presidential candidate and change the whole election landscape came out of the blue. Following an early morning meeting, Yoon Suk-yeol and Ahn Cheol-soo announced that Ahn decided to drop out of the presidential race to better replace the current government.



[Soundbite] Ahn Cheol-soo(PP Pres. Candidate) : "I decided to support Yoon Suk-yeol. Yoon, whom the people have nurtured, and Ahn, who has worked with the people for the past 10 years, have followed the people’s will and joined hands."



The two candidates, who vowed to make a government that unites the people, said they will work together in organizing a transitional committee and even shaping a joint government. They proposed a market-friendly government, trans-partisanship, and pragmatism as keywords. They also said that they would get ready for the upcoming local elections together by merging the PPP and the People’s Party immediately after the presidential election.



[Soundbite] Yoon Suk-yeol(PPP Pres. Candidate) : "The PPP and the People’s Party have essentially become one. I plan for the two parties to merge swiftly right after the election."



Ahn, who had vowed to finish the race on his own, said that he decided to yield to Yoon for the greater cause. Some speculated that Ahn could be thinking about joining the cabinet once Yoon is elected president.



[Soundbite] Ahn Cheol-soo(PP Pres. Candidate) : "I have legislated laws but haven’t worked in administration. I want to take this opportunity to make Korea a better country."



After dropping out of the race, Ahn met with his supporters through his YouTube channel and plans to soon join Yoon in campaigning.

