DP'S STANCE ON RECENT MERGER News Today 입력 2022.03.04 (15:15) 수정 2022.03.04 (16:51)

[Anchor Lead]



The ruling Democratic Party, which had also wooed Ahn Cheol-soo in a proposal to create a unified government, was taken aback by the merger decision and was busy assessing the ramifications. The DP criticized Ahn and Yoon’s united candidacy as a ‘collusion’ and expects the move could serve to rally support for its candidate Lee Jae-myung.



[Pkg]



The surprise news from the opposition bloc prompted an emergency meeting at the ruling camp. The DP denounced the merger as a "collusion aimed at sharing key positions“ and vowed to shift to an around the clock emergency mode for an all-out response.



[Soundbite] Woo Sang-ho(DP Campaign Chief) : "We appeal to party members and supporters for stronger resolve. There is still 6 days left until the election."



Up until it happened, the DP was confident an opposition merger was no longer a reality. Harsh criticism continued all day. Ahn was called a liar who betrayed overseas Koreans who had already cast their ballots. The ruling party was also displeased with the phrase a ‘united public government’ included in the merger declaration, arguing the opposition copied their slogan.



[Soundbite] Park Kwang-on(Head of Public Relations, DP Campaign) : "This is deceptive politics."



The DP is closely monitoring the aftermath and expects support for Lee Jae-myung to receive a boost. It also anticipates that around half of Ahn Cheol-soo’s supporters will eventually give up going to the polls while the other half will be evenly split between Lee Jae-myung and Yoon Suk-yeol. When Lee was asked to comment about the oppositions' decision, he simply said he will go his own way and that he trusts the public.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(DP Pres. Candidate) : "Politics is in fact conducted by the people, rather than politicians. I trust in its history and the public."



Justice Party presidential candidate Sim Sang-jung also expressed regret saying Ahn has surrendered to a major party.

