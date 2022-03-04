MOON SPEAKS WITH PRES. ZELENSKY News Today 입력 2022.03.04 (15:15) 수정 2022.03.04 (16:51)

[Anchor Lead]



President Moon Jae-in has spoken on the phone with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky. Moon expressed strong support for Ukraine, while Zelensky thanked Korea for its help and participation in international sanctions.



[Pkg]



On Thursday, one week after Russia's invasion of Ukraine President Moon Jae-in held a phone conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky. The two leaders spoke on the phone for half an hour from 5:30 p.m Korea time. It's their first conversation in about two years. The Korean leader first expressed condolences to the victims of the Russian invasion and extended his respect for the people and president of Ukraine for standing up against the aggression. He said he deeply sympathizes with Ukraine's hardships and sorrow because Korea also went through a war. President Moon, on the phone, also stressed that Ukraine's sovereignty and territory must be protected. Moon said his administration has joined efforts in international sanctions against Russia and plans to send 10 million dollars worth of humanitarian aid. Moon promised to allow Ukrainian citizens to stay in Korea until the situation in their home country stabilizes, and urged the Ukrainian leader to ensure safety of some 40 Korean nationals residing in Ukraine. Moon added he and the Korean people strongly stand with Ukraine. President Zelensky on Twitter expressed his gratitude to President Moon for Korea's help and participation in the sanctions against Russia. He also called for cooperation to stand against the war. The Ukrainian leader has held phone conversations with several other world leaders, including U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, to discuss countermeasures against the Russian aggression.

