SEOUL APT. HEIGHT LIMIT TO BE ABOLISHED News Today 입력 2022.03.04 (15:15) 수정 2022.03.04 (16:51)

[Anchor Lead]



The 35-story height limit that was applied to apartments in Seoul for nearly a decade will be abolished. This is expected to change the landscape along the Hangang River where residential buildings have been raised like matchboxes. Seoul City will allow different height levels in accordance with regional traits.



[Pkg]



Apartment buildings lined along the Hangang riverside. They all stand in similar heights regardless of the surrounding topography. This is because residential structures could not be taller than 35 stories in accordance with a Seoul metropolitan government regulation. This uniform rule that led to a monotonous urban landscape will now be scrapped.



[Soundbite] Oh Se-hoon(Seoul Mayor) : "The 35-story cap applied citywide will be lifted to transition to skyline guidelines that allow more flexible, creative architecture."



Various height levels will be allowed in the deliberation stage of city renovation plans, reflective of regional characteristics. However measurements such as the floor area ratio will be maintained in a bid to prevent overcrowded development and enhance a sense of openness. The 35-story cap introduced in 2014 has been under criticism for its uniformity and a negative impact on urban scenery.



[Soundbite] Kim In-hee(The Seoul Institute) : "The height cap was a well intended measure but over the years it created a dense, stiff landscape."



Some are concerned the deregulation could stimulate the real estate market.



[Soundbite] Im Byeong-cheol(Budongsan R114 Realtor) : "Prices in some areas are on the rise. If such regulations are partially eased, home prices will further jump."



A master blueprint on Seoul city’s urban planning that contains such new rules will be finalized at the end of this year after opinions are further gathered.

