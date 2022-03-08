WILDFIRES CONTINUE TO RAGE News Today 입력 2022.03.08 (15:30) 수정 2022.03.08 (17:00)

[Anchor Lead]



Wildfires are continuing to rage across Uljin and Samcheok for the fifth day. Thick smoke is also disrupting the operations of firefighting helicopters in Gangwon-do Province. We have the details.



[Pkg]



Upon entering Samcheok, Gangwon-do Province past the snow-blanketed Baekdu-daegan mountain range, the sky is suddenly covered with thick smoke. Burning pine trees are producing smoke that obstructs visibility. The flames are spreading so quickly that they can be seen from the sky. Firefighting helicopters of the National Forest Service fly low to refill their water tanks. They promptly set off and resume operations. There are too many fires to put out. They drop and spray water into areas spewing white smoke. But it is not enough to bring the flames under control. Near Route 36, the final line of defense against the approaching fires. A huge amount of smoke is gushing from a nearby hill. Helicopters are struggling to prevent the blaze from crossing the line. Emergency vehicles are waiting on a road covered with smoke so thick that even the screen looks white. Multiple fire engines are on standby in front of Uljin's Yongcheon-sa Temple. Helicopters are flying in emergency mode over a transmission tower. A fire truck is stationed in Boolyoung-sa Temple, which was built in the Silla era and is home to multiple ancient treasures. A KBS helicopter flew at an altitude of 5,000 feet not to disturb firefighting operations. In Gangneung and Donghae, the smoke was so thick that it was impossible to film the situation. Strong easterly winds are in the forecast in the afternoon, further disrupting the firefighting operations.

WILDFIRES CONTINUE TO RAGE

입력 2022-03-08 15:30:47 수정 2022-03-08 17:00:29 News Today

