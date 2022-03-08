기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
Priceless treasures kept at Buryeongsa Temple in Uljin have been transported to a safe area as wildfires continue to ravage the county. Firefighters and monks are struggling to protect the millennial temple from destruction.
[Pkg]
Officials from the Cultural Heritage Administration carefully packs up an enormous Buddhist painting. It's the "Yeongsanhoesangdo," a painting depicting Shakyamuni Buddha. It was created during the reign of Joseon's King Yeongjo. Another Buddhist treasure, a palanquin used in ancient rituals, is also packed with extra care and loaded onto a vehicle equipped with anti-vibration features.
[Soundbite] Ven. Irun(Buryeongsa Temple) : "It was disturbing to hear that the flames were moving in this direction. Buryeongsa is a historical ancient temple built 1400 years ago."
Fallen leaves were removed and water was sprinkled around the Eungjinjeon and
Daeungbojeon halls, also designated as national treasures. The temple's three-story stone pagoda, a cultural asset of Gyeongsangbuk-do Province, has been covered in a thick fire blanket.
[Soundbite] Seo Kwang-ho(Gyeongbuk Prov. Cultural Protection Center) : "If the pagoda catches fire, the granite may break."
As the flames approached the temple as close as just 5 km away, forest and firefighting authorities dispatched six fire trucks and set up a fire-arresting line. Some 20 officials from the Cultural Heritage Administration are currently on stand-by.
[Soundbite] Kim Hyun-mo(Cultural Heritage Administration) : "We could lose priceless relics if we don't protect it using everything we've got."
So far, the wildfires have destroyed only one cultural treasure — Eodalsan Bongsudae in Donghae, a coastal fire signaling beacon from the Goryeo Kingdom and a cultural asset of Gangwon-do Province.
- TRANSPORTATION OF NATIONAL TREASURES
- 입력 2022-03-08 15:30:47
- 수정2022-03-08 16:45:11
