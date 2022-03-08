D-1 TO PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION News Today 입력 2022.03.08 (15:30) 수정 2022.03.08 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The 20 presidential election is now just one day away. On the last day of the official campaigning period, Lee Jae-myung of the Democratic Party will focus on Seoul, Gyeonggi-do Province and Incheon, the three most crucial battlefields for victory.



[Pkg]



On Tuesday, Lee Jae-myung started his day with a press conference held at his party’s headquarters in Yeouido, Seoul. During lunch time, Lee campaigned in the financial district, promoting himself as a candidate specializing in economy and promising to vitalize the stock market. Later in the day, he stumped Paju, Incheon and Gwangmyeong. He will return to Seoul in the evening to campaign at Cheonggye Plaza. His final schedule is to woo younger voters in the Hongik University area until midnight. As his last pitch, Lee is touting his political and administrative experiences.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(DP Pres. Candidate) : "For running state affairs, there is no time to practice. It is the real thing. A proven professional is needed, not an amateur."



He pledged to achieve an economic recovery and improve people's livelihoods before the end of this summer. Lee asked his supporters to be united and show the power of one vote.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(DP Pres. Candidate) : "Even one vote can determine the result. How disappointing would it be if we lose by 2 or 3 votes, like Rep. Moon Hak-jin?"



While campaigning in Daegu on Monday, he reiterated that he is the first DP presidential candidate from Gyeongsangbuk-do Province. He also promised to adopt the campaign promises of the People Power Party’s Hong Joon-pyo and to pursue an integrated government.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(DP Pres. Candidate) : "Let’s not cause division. We compete and challenge each other in the election. But after the election, one person becomes president of all the people."



On Monday in a joint campaign rally with the now-withdrawn Kim Dong-yeon who is from Chungcheong-do Province, Lee vowed to achieve political reform.

D-1 TO PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

