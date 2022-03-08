YOON SUK-YEOL’S FINAL DAY OF CAMPAIGNING

기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
Main opposition People Power Party’s presidential candidate Yoon Suk-yeol is going all out in the final day of campaigning, starting with Jejudo Island and then heading north to Busan and eventually wrapping in Seoul. He is expected to ramp up his offensive against the ruling party and its candidate Lee Jae-myung to the fullest degree.
[Pkg]
PPP’s Yoon Suk-yeol kicked off his final day campaigning on Jejudo Island. He will then head over to Busan, followed by Daegu, Daejeon and finally, make his way to Seoul. His trail covers the so-called Gyeongbu rail line regions. In the final stop, Yoon will stump in Seoul, first at City Hall and then at Konkuk University and Gangnam subway station areas, concluding his official campaigning. He is expected to rally public opinion in favor of a change of government by criticizing rival Lee Jae-myung and the ruling party.
[Soundbite] Yoon Suk-yeol(PPP Pres. Candidate) : "Kicks off campaigning in Jejudo…headed to Busan, Daegu, Daejeon, Seoul"
Regarding Lee’s call for a change of politics, instead of a power transfer, Yoon compared politicians to a servant and the public as the owner, and added Lee was mocking the public.
[Soundbite] Yoon Suk-yeol(PPP Pres. Candidate) : "DP, riddled with corruption, is diverting attention through the slogan competent economic president, but it's not the president who revives the economy."
Yoon also argued that the Democratic Party took hold of vested interests and privileges by weaponizing its past record in anti-government student movements.
[Soundbite] Yoon Suk-yeol(PPP Pres. Candidate) : "A bad servant should be replaced. During the Joseon dynasty era, they would have been flogged as well."
At every campaign event, Yoon denounced the current administration’s real estate policies as a mere spectacle to create a favorable political environment, and appealed to voters in the capital region who were most sensitive to rising home prices. People’s Party chairman Ahn Cheol-soo who merged his candidacy with Yoon also showed up on the campaign trail for the second time and called for a power transfer, saying that a government that brought about a crisis cannot be the one to prevail over it.
