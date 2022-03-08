AUTHORITIES: RISK LEVEL IS “VERY HIGH” News Today 입력 2022.03.08 (15:30) 수정 2022.03.08 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



South Korea reported 202,721 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight of Tuesday. The figure is down by 8,000 from the previous day but lingering factors remain which can further raise the caseload. Health authorities have assessed the nationwide COVID-19 risk level at “very high,” which is the highest level, for the first time this year.



[Pkg]



The country registered a total of 202,721 daily infections on Tuesday. The number of critically ill, hospitalized patients stands at 1,007 The figure has nearly doubled in 2 weeks and ICU bed occupancy rate has exceeded 59%. The percentage of seniors 60 and older among the daily caseload has also climbed to 15%, up 3.3 percentage points from a month ago... so in comparison to the second week of February. With worsening indicators, authorities have assessed the nationwide COVID-19 risk level to be at its highest category of ‘very high’.



[Soundbite] Jeong Eun-kyeong(KDCA Commissioner) : "ICU bed occupancy remains above 50% and infections are rising among 60 and older, leading to an increase in hospitalizations and deaths."



In particular, half of critical cases and deaths are reported in those who are unvaccinated. Daily average infections among students have also gone up 1.2 fold in a week. The omicron variant accounts for 100% of domestic cases while the rate of hospitalizations is on a downward trend. But authorities warn that vigilance must be maintained as the outbreak can surge even further.



[Soundbite] Kwon Deok-cheol(Minister of Health and Welfare) : "There are reported incidents of lax vigilance against infections. Regarding the risks of omicron on the same level as the seasonal flu is only applicable for those who are vaccinated."



Also next Monday, on the 14th, a detailed vaccination plan for children aged 5 to 11 will be announced. The government will also secure more hospital beds for children, including negative pressure beds and those for quarantine purposes. Hospitals specializing in care for young patients will also be designated to provide support for infected children recovering at home.

