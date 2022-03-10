YOON SUK-YEOL ELECTED AS PRESIDENT News Today 입력 2022.03.10 (15:02) 수정 2022.03.10 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



PPP presidential candidate Yoon Suk-yeol has won the election to become the 20th president of the Republic of Korea. Yoon attributed his victory over his rival, Lee Jae-myung, to "the great people of Korea." The president-elect has pledged to make national unity his priority.



[Pkg]



President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol showed up at his party's campaign HQ at 4:20 a.m. Thursday. He greeted members and said the outcome of the election is a victory of the great Korean people.



[Soundbite] Yoon Suk-yeol(President-elect) : "It's a victory of the great Korean people rather than of the People Power Party, me and Ahn Cheol-soo's People's Party."



Yoon lauded his rivals, Lee Jae-myung and Sim Sang-jung, for their contributions to Korean politics and offered his solace to them. He also stressed national unity.



[Soundbite] Yoon Suk-yeol(President-elect) : "The competition is over. It's about time to pull together for the people and our country."



The president-elect vowed to respect the constitution and parliament, and collaborate with opposition parties to serve the people. Yoon added, he will make sure the PPP can merge with the People's Party as soon as possible, a promise he made when merging candidacies with Ahn Cheol-soo. Yoon also stopped by the PPP headquarters to thank his supporters and pledge to obtain more support from the public.



[Soundbite] Yoon Suk-yeol(President-elect) : "I will never forget my resolutions as a presidential candidate and will honestly fulfill my responsibilities and duties."



Yoon announced his presidential bid in June 2021, about three months after stepping down as prosecutor general. The novice politician won his first presidential race just eight months after debuting in politics.

