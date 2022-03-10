기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
Lee Jae-myung of the Democratic Party has accepted defeat in the 2022 presidential election and congratulated the president-elect Yoon Suk-yeol. In a press conference held at his party’s headquarters Thursday morning, Lee asked Yoon to overcome division and conflict and to open up an era of integration and harmony. He also said that the result is due to his own faults and not the defeat of his party and supporters. The ruling party candidate added he is the one to take the responsibility.
Sim Sang-jung of the Justice Party says she will humbly accept the result of the presidential election, as it is the opinion of the people. In Wednesday’s election, she gained just a 2.37 percent of the votes cast. Sim thanked her supporters, saying she will take their unwavering support to heart.
2022-03-10 15:02:57
2022-03-10 16:45:20
