YOON SUK-YEOL'S KEY ELECTION PLEDGES News Today 입력 2022.03.10 (15:02) 수정 2022.03.10 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



So how will the new president shape Korea’s future? Yoon may not be able to keep all of his campaign pledges but they provide hints as to how he will lead the nation. Let’s take an overview of President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol’s key pledges and visions for Korea.



[Pkg]



President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol’s first- priority pledge is overcoming the COVID-19 pandemic. He plans to set up a presidential headquarters and activate an emergency rescue program immediately after inauguration. The biggest change is likely to take place in his real estate policies. He had promised to supply more than 2.5 million privately built homes to alleviate the supply issue. He also pledged to look at abolishing the comprehensive real estate tax and integrating it with the property tax in the long run.



[Soundbite] Yoon Suk-yeol(President-elect (Feb. 3)) : "I look to combine the comprehensive real estate tax and the property tax in order to impose reasonable taxes."



The president-elect also presented his ideas on thorny issues such as abolishing the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family and strengthening punishments for sexual offenses and libel. However, closing down a government ministry hinges on the revision of the Government Organization Act, which would likely cause heated debate in the National Assembly led by the Democratic Party majority.



[Soundbite] Yoon Suk-yeol(President-elect (Jan. 8)) : "I plan to abolish the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family for the sake of the nation and society."



As for job creation, Yoon proposed to ease regulations and minimize the role of the government. He also pledged to reform the office of the president. He has already said that the presidential office would be moved to the Government Complex Seoul before the year is over.



[Soundbite] Yoon Suk-yeol(President-elect (Jan. 27)) : "The current CheongWaDae will disappear. A new presidential office with a new organization and work flow will be established."



The president-elect has emphasized that sanctions against North Korea should remain in place until denuclearization is complete. Furthermore, he pledged several times to deploy additional high-altitude missile defense systems. He would also continue investing in nuclear power generation.

입력 2022-03-10 15:02:58 수정 2022-03-10 16:45:20

